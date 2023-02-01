India's Adani Enterprises calls off $2.5 billion share sale

India's Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale due to prevailing market conditions, the company said on Wednesday, days after a rout in its stocks following criticism by a U.S. short-seller.

"Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the Company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction," the company said in a statement. On Tuesday, Adani Group mustered support from investors for the share sale for Adani Enterprises, in what some saw as a stamp of investor confidence at a time of crisis.

But the selloff in Adani group stocks and bonds resumed on Wednesday, with shares in Adani Enterprises plunging 28% and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropping 19%, the worst day on record for both.

