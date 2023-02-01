Centre to provide sickle cell anaemia status cards to tribal people below 40 years

By Shalini Bhardwaj With an aim to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, a special card will be issued for the detection of sickle cell anaemia in males and females in tribal areas aged below 40 years.

This card will be divided into three different colour code categories. If a female has sickle cell anaemia then she will carry this card and the same will be followed with males also. The card will be issued based on the screening results and it will be in blue and pink colour. The ABHA number, district, Blood group, gender, address and test type will be mentioned on the card.

The details or chances about the possibility of having a child with a disease will also be mentioned in the card. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The card will be divided into different categories based on the screening results, if a is male positive and a female is also positive then the chances of giving birth to a positive child are increased. This card will be helpful in the elimination of sickle cell anaemia."

The Sickle cell trait is inherited and it can be diagnosed with a simple blood test. People at risk of having SCT can talk with a doctor or health clinic. The announcement of eliminating Sickle Cell anaemia by 2047, was the first announcement on health in Budget speech.

According to the Mandaviya, "Sickle cell anaemia is a very common disease in our tribal population. It has been announced in this budget that work will be done in mission mode to eliminate sickle cell anaemia and it will be eliminated by 2047." The awareness programme will be started in those tribal areas which are badly affected from sickle cell anaemia.

The 7 crore people in the age group 0-40 years will be screened with support from Ministeries and state governments. The screening will become done in approximately 200 districts. (ANI)

