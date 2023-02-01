Left Menu

As Delhi air quality improves, Stage-II curbs under GRAP lifted

With air quality in Delhi remaining in the 'moderate' category for a second consecutive day with 164 (moderate) readings as per Central Pollution Control Board's 4 pm national bulletin, pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 22:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
With air quality in Delhi remaining in the 'moderate' category for a second consecutive day with 164 (moderate) readings as per Central Pollution Control Board's 4 pm national bulletin, pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect. Since January 30, Delhi's overall air quality has significantly improved from 207 ('poor') on that day to 164 ('moderate') clocked on Wednesday according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

"Keeping in view this trend of improvement in the overall AQI of Delhi-NCR, the GRAP sub-committee decided to revoke actions under stage II of GRAP ('very poor' AQI) in the entire NCR with immediate effect," it said. "The committee also considered the meteorological/ weather forecasts by IITM/ IMD during the meet," it added.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement that reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate the overall AQI of Delhi to slip into 'Very Poor' category in the coming days and is likely to remain in 'Moderate' category. Therefore, the statement added that it is advisable to relax the ongoing restrictions under Stage II of GRAP and roll it back with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP, preventive/ restrictive actions upto Stage II of GRAP were already in force, vide order dated October 5, 2022, for Stage-I; I and order dated October 19, 2022, for Stage II respectively. The overall AQI of Delhi has significantly improved from the level of 207 ('poor' category) observed on January 30 to 192 (upper-end of 'moderate' category) observed on January 31 to 164 ('moderate' category) recorded on February 1, it said.

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of all actions of Stage-I under GRAP in the entire NCR. The Commission shall be closely watching the air quality scenario in the coming days and will review the situation accordingly, it added. The Commission has advised people to keep the engines of their vehicles, such as cars, bikes, scooters etc. Properly tuned; maintain proper air pressure in tyres of vehicles; and keep PUC certificates of their vehicles up to date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

