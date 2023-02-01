Left Menu

When a boy finds himself alone in a room with 500 girls

This happened to one boy who had come to take the Class 12 examination at a school in Bihar. Mani Shankar, a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College went to take an intermediate examination at Brilliant School. However, as soon as he realized that he was the lone boy in a room full of 50 girls, he blacked out.

Mani Shankar with his aunt in hospital in Bihar Sharif (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Most adolescents dream of spending time alone with a member of the opposite sex, but what would happen to a boy who finds himself in the midst of a large number of girls in a room? This happened to one boy who had come to take the Class 12 examination at a school in Bihar. Mani Shankar, a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College went to take an intermediate examination at Brilliant School. However, as soon as he realized that he was the lone boy in a room full of 50 girls, he blacked out.

According to Shankar's aunt, he fainted out of "nervousness". He developed a fever and was rushed to the hospital. "He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted," Shankar's aunt told ANI.

The student has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment and is currently stable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

