Left Menu

J-K: People's interest in public outreach programs reflect their desire for developed Kashmir

According to Field Publicity Officer, CBC, Mohammad Shahid, through the show, efforts are being made to spread awareness about the public welfare schemes of the government in remote, rural and border areas. He said that the tendency of people especially youth towards such awareness programs is commendable, Shahid said.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:11 IST
J-K: People's interest in public outreach programs reflect their desire for developed Kashmir
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day exhibition has been organised in South Kashmir to create mass awareness about the public welfare schemes of the government in the rural and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. One such public outreach program was also held in Srinagar recently.

This exhibition was organized by the Central Bureau of Communication and Information at Polytechnic College Awantipora. Hundreds of local people young boys and girls participated in the exhibition. According to Field Publicity Officer, CBC, Mohammad Shahid, through the show, efforts are being made to spread awareness about the public welfare schemes of the government in remote, rural and border areas. He said that the tendency of people especially youth towards such awareness programs is commendable, Shahid said.

He said that awakening the people is the need of the hour to empower society and the government is also trying to inform the people through such programs. "The success of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir depends on public awareness. People's interest is proof that they are striving for a better future," Shahid said.

It should be noted that during this program people are being informed about various government schemes, especially the schemes of the Department of Agriculture. Local people thanked CBC for organizing such outreach programmes. "He wished that such programs should be organized in the future as well," Shahid said.

"These programs give us information about these schemes. Earlier, when we visited the offices to know about them, we could not get any reasonable information," said a local. Mohammad Shahid Lone added that booklets are also being distributed to achieve the goal of spreading awareness about government schemes. Meanwhile, colourful cultural programs are also being organized for the same purpose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023