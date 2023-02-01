Left Menu

Himachal becomes "Covid Free" as state records zero cases for second consecutive day: Minister

As Himachal Pradesh recorded zero Covid cases for the second consecutive day, the state Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Wednesday congratulated the whole state for becoming 'Covid Free'.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Himachal Pradesh recorded zero Covid cases for the second consecutive day, the state Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Wednesday congratulated the whole state for becoming 'Covid Free'. Talking to ANI here on Wednesday, the Minister said, "I would like to greet all health workers, doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and sanitation workers and all administrative staff, police in the state and all people of the state who contributed during the pandemic.

"Now we are Covid Free because as of yesterday, there has not been even a single case of COVID in the state for the second consecutive day," he added. He further called that the moment a relief for everyone in the state after a bad phase.

"People in the country have seen the bad phase during the pandemic, labourers had to face problems. I have seen examples in a family where only one or two survived out of six family members," he said. Emphasising the number of COVID tests in the state, he said that a total of 3,12,704 people tested positive in the state in the last two years.

"So far Himachal Pradesh has conducted 50,75,521 tests for Covid-19. 3,12,704 people tested positive and a total of 4192 people lost their lives due to corona during the past over two years," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

