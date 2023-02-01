CM Bommai participates in Gandhi Smaran-Gandhi Naman program

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended a Gandhi Smaran-Gandhi Naman program on Wednesday where he said that Mahatma Gandhi was the only soul who represented India all over the world. Speaking at the inauguration of the "Gandhi Smaran-Gandhi Naman" program organized jointly by various organizations in the footsteps of Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday, he said remembering Gandhi that a man's memory stores both good and bad things and the brain can find more space to store if it only remembers values which will help them to march forward.

He said that God has given the ability to think and act only to man. "For the Mahatma, both the brain and heart were the same. What the heart said was his thinking and talking. These things were the life of Gandhiji. The Mahatma strongly propagated non-violence. Violence is an act of cowardice and at the same time, it is also difficult to follow non-violence. But he accepted everything equally and advised people," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Gandhiji changed the world's opinion towards India. "Real worship is done for a person with values, a great humanitarian, and whose life is filled with truth and real patriotism," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The CM said the Mahatma was the only soul that truly represented India in the whole world and till then there were divergent views about the country. He said that it was Gandhiji who made the whole universe treat India with respect after democracy was established after World War II. His life had everything, reformation, committing mistakes, admitting them, correction, insulting, determination, and at last victory.

Retired Justice of Supreme Court Dr Shivaraj Patil, Prajavani (a local daily in Karnataka) Executive Editor Ravindra Bhat and others were present at the event. (ANI)

