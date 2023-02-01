Left Menu

INSTANT VIEW-India's Adani calls off $2.5 bln share sale

To go through this exercise of a share sale and to call it off raises more questions." RUSS MOULD, INVESTMENT DIRECTOR AT AJ BELL "There are also concerns being expressed by non short sellers, long-term only institutions and analysts who've looked at the group for a while that there is a lot of debt in the company.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:36 IST
INSTANT VIEW-India's Adani calls off $2.5 bln share sale
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Adani Enterprises on Wednesday called off its $2.5 billion share sale, citing market conditions, a week after a U.S. short-seller's critical report unleashed a rout in the wider Adani Group's stocks. COMMENTARY

DEVEN CHOKSEY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KR CHOKSEY SHARES AND SECURITIES "In the given situation, when the entire environment has become negative, it is good that the share sale is withdrawn. By this, the investor value will be protected and they won't carry the negative returns on their books."

RAJESH BAHETI, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CROSSEAS CAPITAL SERVICES "I do not know how the markets will behave in the short term. But this is a measure to enhance reputation since the investors were staring at a 30% loss even before the shares were allotted."

GURMEET CHADHA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND MANAGEMENT PARTNER OF COMPLETE CIRCLE WEALTH "It was the right thing to do. Taking money at this time when the stock had fallen so far below the FPO price would have invited scrutiny and investor concerns. It must have been a hard decision but it was the right thing to do. The key thing to watch is how U.S.-listed bonds react and that will determine the course of the stocks. We cannot rule out some further selling in the near term."

EDWARD MOYA, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST AT OANDA "The pain hitting Adani companies was crippling, so the news that share sale is called off is troubling as this was supposed to show the company is still believed in by its high net-worth investors. To go through this exercise of a share sale and to call it off raises more questions."

RUSS MOULD, INVESTMENT DIRECTOR AT AJ BELL "There are also concerns being expressed by non short sellers, long-term only institutions and analysts who've looked at the group for a while that there is a lot of debt in the company. And though the company says that it's manageable and there are plans to deleverage, some people may view that as raising mistakes."

AVINASH GORAKSHAKAR, HEAD OF RESEARCH AT PROFITMART SECURITIES "This is a big let down in terms of the group's reputation, it also indicates that institutional investors developed cold feet."

"It is unclear when they will be able to tap the market again, and that will derail some of its growth plans."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023