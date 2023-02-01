Union Budget 2023 will benefit common citizens, create demand in market: UP Finance Minister

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna welcomed the Union Budget, saying that it will benefit the common citizen and also create demand in the market. Talking to reporters, here on Wednesday, Khanna said, "I would like to thank the Modi government for the Union Budget. Every class has been kept in mind in the budget, the women, businessmen and service class, everyone has been taken care of in this budget. It will directly benefit the people."

He said that through this budget, the country's economy will increase, employment will be created and the capital income of the people will also increase. "The common citizen will directly benefit from the budget. The farmers and traders will also be benefitted. Increasing the income tax slab will increase the purchasing power of the people. If you have more money, then you will naturally use it. The money will go into the market, which will increase demand, benefit industries and also provide employment," he said.

Reacting to the allegations of the opposition, the BJP Minister asked them to read the budget before criticizing it. "The opposition stays ready to criticize the budget even before it is presented. They should first read the budget before making the allegations. This budget should be implemented for everyone and definitely, the common citizen will get benefit from it," he further said.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which happens to be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman. This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

As per established tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan called on President Droupadi Murmu. The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address, subsequently tabling the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, noted India's GDP is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. (ANI)

