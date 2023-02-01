Left Menu

Maharashtra DGP highlights aspects of international police cooperation for enhanced policing outcomes

Director General of Maharashtra Police Rajnish Seth on Wednesday addressed participants of Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme( YGPLP) at Maharashtra Police Headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rajnish Seth, new Maharashtra DGP (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Director General of Maharashtra Police Rajnish Seth on Wednesday addressed participants of Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) at Maharashtra Police Headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday. He highlighted the scale and scope of policing activities in Maharashtra and aspects of international police cooperation for enhanced policing outcomes.

The participants also visited Mumbai Police Control Room. On this occasion, a presentation was made by Mumbai Police. The participants, today, also attended sessions including a session on trust-building and partnerships within communities after terrorist attacks.

CBI(NCB India) is hosting the 3rd INTERPOL Young Global Police Leaders Program (YGPLP) from 25th January to 2nd February. As many as 59 participants from 44 countries are taking part in the program. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

