U.S. senators may look to ban Russia from buying reserve oil- Schumer
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 01:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 01:30 IST
U.S. senators may look to add Iran and Russia to a U.S. House-passed bill that stops releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from being sold to China, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
Schumer, asked by a reporter about bringing the bill to floor said, "I've seen the House proposal," Schumer said following a closed weekly meeting of Senate Democrats: "What about Iran? What about Russia? We may think of adding some new countries in."
