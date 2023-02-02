Left Menu

U.S. senators may look to ban Russia from buying reserve oil- Schumer

"We may think of adding some new countries in." If such a law were passed and signed by President Joe Biden, it would be largely symbolic, with regards to Russia and Iran. In February, 2022, the month Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States exported 5,000 barrels of crude and oil products to Russia, and has not shipped any since.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2023 02:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 02:08 IST
U.S. senators may look to ban Russia from buying reserve oil- Schumer
File Photo Image Credit: : Twitter (@chuckschumer)
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. senators may look to add Iran and Russia to a U.S. House-passed bill that stops releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from being sold to China, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

"What about Iran? What about Russia?" Schumer told reporters after following a closed weekly meeting of Senate Democrats. "We may think of adding some new countries in." If such a law were passed and signed by President Joe Biden, it would be largely symbolic, with regards to Russia and Iran.

In February, 2022, the month Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States exported 5,000 barrels of crude and oil products to Russia, and has not shipped any since. The last time there was a relatively large shipment, of 145,000 barrels, was in March, 2009. The United States does not export oil to Iran.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last week that Biden would veto another House-passed bill to limit the administration's ability to tap the reserve without first putting forth a plan to increase oil and gas drilling on public lands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023