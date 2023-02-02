A Budget for a prosperous and inclusive India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget, saying that envisions a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development will reach all sections and citizens, especially the youth, women, farmers, OBCs, SCs, and STs. The Budget, which in all likelihood is the last by the BJP-led NDA government before the general elections next year, was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Gadkari said the Budget will take the country further on the road to 'Aatma Nirbharta' (self-reliance) and will also equip the country with new-age infrastructure, while reducing imports and strengthening the energy sector with a futuristic approach. The Union minister said Inclusive Development, Reaching the Last Mile, Infrastructure and Investment, Unleashing the Potential, Green Growth, Youth Power, and the Finance Sector were identified in the Budget as 'Saptarishi' or the seven priorities or focus areas for the government.

"Janbhagidari (public involvement) through 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas' is essential. Our vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' includes a tech-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector," Gadkari said. He added that the government's efforts since 2014 have ensured a better quality of life for all citizens.

The per capita income has doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh and the economy has risen from the tenth position to being the fifth largest in the world over the last nine years. "Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture will be built as open source, open standard, and inter-operable public goods, which will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions and support for agri-industry as well as startups," he said.

He thanked Sitharaman for proposing Rs 20,700 crore investment in the renewable energy sector, Rs 19,700 crore under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, and enforcing provisions for Vehicle Scrappage Policy for a sustainable and energy-efficient future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)