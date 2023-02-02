Left Menu

Tunisha death case: Actor's uncle seeks probe into role of Sheezan's kin

Pawan Sharma, the uncle of deceased television actor Tunisha Sharma, said on Wednesday that the family has urged the police to investigate the alleged role of the kin of the actor's former boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, in her death.

Pawan Sharma, the uncle of deceased television actor Tunisha Sharma, said on Wednesday that the family has urged the police to investigate the alleged role of the kin of the actor's former boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, in her death. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her popular television show 'Alibaba- Dastaan-e-Kabul' on December 24, last year.

A day later, on December 25, her boyfriend and co-star on the show was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Tunisha's uncle said, "We went to the Home department and urged them to shift the case to a fast-track court soon. We also requested that the other family members of Sheezan Khan, who were involved in this conspiracy, be investigated as well."

Sheezan and Tunisha reportedly broke up 15 days before she allegedly died by suicide. Sharma was also reportedly hospitalised after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months before her death.

The actress suffered from depression and anxiety in 2018 as well, according to reports. Earlier, on January 23, Sheezan filed a bail petition at the Bombay High Court and also a separate plea seeking to quash the FIR filed against him in the case.

The Vasai Court of Maharashtra, on January 13, rejected the bail plea of the TV actor. The court observed, "Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died."

Sheezan has been in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha's death case. His family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. They further claimed that Tunisha was like 'family' to them. (ANI)

