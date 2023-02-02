Left Menu

Punjab: BSF recover 3 packets of heroin weighing 2.612 kgs in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 3 packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin near the bordering village Kabul Shah in Firozpur, Punjab.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:01 IST
Punjab: BSF recover 3 packets of heroin weighing 2.612 kgs in Ferozepur
The recovered packets of contraband. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 3 packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin near the bordering village Kabul Shah in Firozpur, Punjab. The heroin weighing 2.612 kgs was recovered along with a blinker device packed together from a wheat field, informed BSF Punjab Frontier officials.

Earlier, on January 27, the BSF foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 3 kgs of heroin near Tindiwala village in the Ferozepur district of Punjab. "Vigilant troops of BSF Punjab Frontier recovered three packets (Wt - appx 3 Kg), suspected to be Heroin close to a border fencing near Tindiwala village in Ferozepur district. Another smuggling attempt by anti-national elements was also foiled," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

On January 22, security forces shot down a six-wing drone in Amritsar, near the India-Pakistan border, and seized 5 kgs of heroin, officials said. They said two people were also arrested in this connection after they tried to flee.

According to Punjab Police, around 4 am, a joint patrolling party of the BSF and Amritsar Police heard the humming sound of a drone and shot it down at the Lopoke area in Kakkar village. They also seized 5 kgs of heroin. "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6-wing drone after firing and bringing it down and seized 5 Kg Heroine from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from the International border with Pakistan," the Punjab DGP said in a tweet.

The DGP said that the drone parts were manufactured in US and China. "Two persons were arrested with a total of 12 rounds fired from AK-47. The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in USA and China," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023