Left Menu

Mumbai: Police arrest nine accused for murder of delivery boy

As many as nine accused persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a delivery boy, informed Crime Branch officials on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:02 IST
Mumbai: Police arrest nine accused for murder of delivery boy
Arrested accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as nine accused persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a delivery boy, informed Crime Branch officials on Thursday. Mira Road police also arrested the main accused, identified as Ayush Singh.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush. "Mira Road police arrested nine people, including the main accused Ayush Singh, in connection with the murder of a delivery boy, Ankush, at a petrol pump following an altercation," said Avinash Ambure, DCP Crime Branch.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier, on January 27 in Tamil Nadu, two persons, in an inebriated state, beat up an online food delivery boy, police said, adding that incident took place in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

The police informed that they had taken one person into custody for questioning. According to the police, the delivery agent, identified as 22-year-old Thirumalai Vaasan, was returning after delivering an order on Thursday night in the Vadakumedu area of Katpaadi when two men, in an inebriated state, rammed their bike into his two-wheeler.

As Vaasan objected to being hit, the accused duo attacked him in a drunken state, the police said, adding that the entire incident was video-recorded by locals nearby. The accused persons were identified as Parthiban and Tanikachalam, police said.

A critically injured Vaasan was admitted to Vellore General Hospital, the police informed further."Parthiban was taken into custody for questioning and further investigation is underway," said an officer of Vellore Police. The parents of the delivery agent demanded swift action against the accused persons.

In a similar incident in June last year, a delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a customer in Lucknow. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023