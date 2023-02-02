Rajasthan police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for arrest of 2 gangsters & accused in paper leak case

The Rajasthan Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of two wanted gangsters and two accused in the Rajasthan paper leak case. The gangsters have been identified as Rohit Godara and Hrithik Boxer and the accused in the paper leak case are Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka.

"A reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced for information leading to the arrest of gangsters Rohit Godara and Hrithik Boxer, as well as wanted accused Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka in connection with the second-grade teacher recruitment exam paper leak case," said DGP Umesh Mishra. Mishra said notorious gangster Rohit Godara and his accomplice Hrithik Boxer were demanding ransom from traders by committing crimes with the aim of spreading panic among the common people.

He also said the two main accused in the second-grade teacher exam paper leak case were yet to be arrested. Earlier, in connection with the paper leak case, a reward of Rs 25,000 each was announced by ADG Crime for information on both the accused.

Earlier on January 13, the enforcement wing of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) removed illegal portions of a residential building belonging to Bhupendra Saran, whose name had come up in connection with the exam paper leak case. (ANI)

