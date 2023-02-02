Left Menu

Jharkhand: Health Minister directs DC to probe 'lapses' in Dhanbad fire

Jharkhand Health minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday said the government has given instructions to the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad to constitute a committee under his chairmanship to probe the massive apartment fire, which left 14 persons dead.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:03 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Health minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday said the government has given instructions to the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad to constitute a committee under his chairmanship to probe the massive apartment fire, which left 14 persons dead. "Instructions have been given to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dhanbad for investigation. We have instructed DC Dhanbad to probe lapses, if any," he said.

The minister further said that in 2019, the department was allocated Rs 25.36 crore for the purchase of fire safety equipment but only Rs 1.86 crore could be spent. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the Dhanbad fire.

The high court will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren earlier announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of the dead.

"The state government has directed to give a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh rupees to the family members of the people who died in Dhanbad's Ashirwad apartment and other accidents in the past. Instructions have also been given to the district administration to provide proper treatment and other facilities to the people injured in the accident," Soren tweeted. He further informed that state Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta would go to Dhanbad to take stock of the situation."Disaster Management Minister Mr @BannaGupta76 ji will go to Dhanbad to get information about the current situation and relief work," he tweeted.(ANI)

