Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped, investigation underway

Malipr police registered a case after a minor girl was allegedly raped while playing. "The incident took place on Tuesday late evening, and the family members lodged a complaint with the police," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jalalpur Devendra Kumar Maurya.

The accused is reported absconding. "On receiving information that a minor girl had been raped, we registered a case under relevant sections. The accused will be arrested soon," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

