Adani Group chairman says withdrew share sale to insulate investors from losses
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:32 IST
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said its flagship firm Adani Enterprises withdrew its $2.5 billion share sale to insulate investors from potential losses.
Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.
