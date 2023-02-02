Adani Group chairman says withdrew share sale to insulate investors from losses

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said its flagship firm Adani Enterprises withdrew its $2.5 billion share sale to insulate investors from potential losses.

Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

