Schools, colleges shut in 2 Tamil Nadu districts due to continuous rain

In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall, schools and educational institutes in two districts of Tamil Nadu - Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur - have been shut for a day.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts have been shut for Thursday, senior officials said. One-day holiday for schools and colleges was announced in the Nagapattinam district while only closure of schools have been announced in the Thiruvarur district, they said.

Notably, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light and moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu on 1st and 2nd February," it added.

A depression, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-southwestwards and crossed the Sri Lanka coast during the afternoon of Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to it, the depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 05:30 am on Wednesday over the same region near latitude 8.2°N and longitude 82.6°E, about 110 km east-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 160 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 420 km southeast of Karaikal (India). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

