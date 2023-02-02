Left Menu

BRIEF-Citigroup’S Wealth Unit Halts Margin Loans On Adani Securities - Bloomberg News

Updated: 02-02-2023 09:01 IST
BRIEF-Citigroup’S Wealth Unit Halts Margin Loans On Adani Securities - Bloomberg News

Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* CITIGROUP'S WEALTH UNIT HALTS MARGIN LOANS ON ADANI SECURITIES - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/40zhuHd Further company coverage:

Also Read: Texas AG to halt most of Citigroup's municipal offerings on gun law row

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

