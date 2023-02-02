Citigroup's wealth arm stops margin loans on Adani securities - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 09:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 09:07 IST
Citigroup Inc's wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of billionaire Gautam Adani's group of firms as collateral for margin loans following short seller Hindenburg Research's report, Bloomberg News reported late Wednesday.
Citigroup declined to comment on the report.
