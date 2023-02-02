Left Menu

Youth beaten to death for chatting with girl in Bengaluru, four held

"The accused have been identified as Anil, Lohit, Bharat and Kishore. They have been arrested for murder a 20-year-old for allegedly chatting with a girl," DCP North Division Devaraj told the media.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 19:29 IST
Youth beaten to death for chatting with girl in Bengaluru, four held
Devaraj, DCP North Division (Bengaluru) (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered for allegedly chatting with a girl in Bengaluru, the police said on Thursday. Four persons have been arrested in connection to the youth's murder, they said.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Govindaraju. "The accused have been identified as Anil, Lohit, Bharat and Kishore. They have been arrested for murder a 20-year-old for allegedly chatting with a girl," DCP North Division Devaraj told the media.

Officials said that the accused, Anil called Govindaraju out of the house on Sunday morning and took him to Andralli on a bike. "Later, other three accused joined him and attacked the victim with wooden sticks following which he died on the spot," they said.

Following the incident, the accused switched off their mobile phones. "They had kept the body in Lohit's car, and later dumped it in Charmudighat area and disappeared," the DCP said.

The matter came to light after the victim's family approached the police and lodged a missing person's complaint. Following the complaint, a probe was initiated and the accused were caught on suspicion. They confessed to the crime during questioning, leading to the retrieval of the body. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023