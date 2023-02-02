Left Menu

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case: NIA files 2nd charge-sheet against 3 accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a second supplementary charge sheet against three accused in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 19:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a second supplementary charge sheet against three accused in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case. The anti-terror agency filed the charge sheet in a special court in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh in the case pertaining to the arrest of 10 active cadres of JMB-- a proscribed terrorist organization-- including six illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Those chargesheeted have been named Hamidulla, Mohd Shahadat Hussain and Talha Talukder Faruq--all residents of Bangladesh. Investigations have established that Hamidulla, Hussain and Faruq are JMB cadres, who illegally entered India with the intention to further its violent terror activities, said the NIA.

"They entered into a criminal conspiracy with their other associates to influence, radicalize and motivate Indian Muslims to prepare for violent jihad. They also provoked impressionable Muslim youth to launch violent Jihad in India to establish Islamic (Sharia) Law in India." The accused persons have been charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 465, 471 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 13, 18, 20, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 14 A (b) of the Foreigners Act and section 3 of Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920.

The case was initially registered on March 14 last year by Special Task Force in Bhopal and re-registered by the NIA on April 5 last year. NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against six accused and a supplementary charge sheet against one accused on September 7 last year and January 13 this year respectively. (ANI)

