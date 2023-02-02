HDFC Bank has partnered with NIIT Limited to build a pool of skilled Virtual Relationship Management professionals for the banking industry.

The programme spans a period of four weeks, and is designed to foster advanced sales skills among the learners which will enable them to acquire new customers for multiple services and products, according to a statement.

The immersive programme is designed to develop a ready-to-deploy pool of skilled Virtual Relationship Managers.

The extensive practice on real-life scenarios will equip the new professionals with the advanced sales skills and the confidence needed for their job roles in the banking sector, the statement added. *** APEDA organises meet to promote millets export in UAE * The Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday said it has organised a buyer-seller meet to promote export opportunities for millets in the UAE.

During the meet, several importers, exporters, startups in the millet supply chain participated and interacted to explore the export opportunities, it said.

Indian Ambassador Sanjay Sudir said there are huge export opportunities of Indian millets and its products in the UAE.

India's major millet exporting countries are the UAE, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, UK and the US. *** Transvoy Logistics India listed on BSE SME platform * Leading stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Thursday announced the listing of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 415.

''Transvoy Logistics India Ltd, a firm engaged in the business of integrated logistics solutions, is the newest company to get listed on the BSE SME platform, taking the total number of listed companies on the exchange to 415,'' the bourse said in a release.

BSE launched its SME exchange in March 2012, to provide small and medium enterprises with a platform to mobilise capital and enable companies across the country to list on the bourse.

