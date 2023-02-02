US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Meta surge, Fed relief

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, with the Nasdaq adding 2% as Meta Platforms surged on rigorous cost controls, while a dovish message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted bets of a softer landing for the U.S. economy.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 248.83 points, or 2.11%, to 12,065.15 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.34 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,129.30, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 39.47 points, or 0.96%, at 4,158.68.

