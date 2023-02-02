Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2020 hours: DEL72 BIZ-LDALL ADANI Adani speaks for first time since turmoil as stock rout continues New Delhi: Embattled billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday spoke publicly for the first time since his ports-to-energy conglomerate publicly battled a short seller's accusation of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, saying the abrupt move to withdraw a fully-subscribed share sale at his flagship firm was due to market volatility.

DEL79 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Equities end on mixed note; global markets shrug off Fed rate hike Mumbai: Equity markets witnessed mixed trends on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing over 224 points, while the NSE Nifty dipped almost 6 points in a see-saw session.

DEL78 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee tumbles 40 paise to 82.20 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee fell 40 paise to close below the 82 per US dollar mark on Thursday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and corporate dollar demand.

DEL63 BIZ-REVENUE SECY-INTERVIEW Govt wants to eventually move to exemption-free I-T regime with lower taxes: Revenue Secy New Delhi: A day after the Budget announcement of a revamped personal income tax regime, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday said the government would eventually like to move to a simple and exemption-free tax structure with lower rates.

DCM90 BIZ-TAX-WINDFALL Windfall tax to continue for now; collections at Rs 25k cr this year New Delhi: The seven-month-old windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and export of fuel is likely to give about Rs 25,000 crore in the current fiscal ending March 31 and the levy will continue for now as international oil prices are up again, top government officials said.

DCM16 BIZ-WHEAT FCI sells 8.88 lakh tonne wheat to bulk consumers on first day of e-auction New Delhi: State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sold 8.88 lakh tonne of wheat to bulk consumers like flour millers on the first day of e-auction conducted in 22 states, the food ministry said on Thursday.

DCM37 BIZ-DIPAM SECY-INTERVIEW Govt to sell some stake in HZL this fiscal: DIPAM Secy New Delhi: The government is likely to sell a part of its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd by next month to help it achieve the revised sell-off target of Rs 50,000 crore for the current fiscal, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

DCM91 BIZ-SAT-SATYAM Satyam scam: SAT sets aside Sebi's orders; asks it to pass fresh order within 4 months New Delhi: Appellate tribunal SAT on Thursday set aside Sebi's orders that had barred Satyam Computer's B Ramalinga Raju, B Rama Raju and others from the securities markets for up to 14 years and asked the markets regulator to pass a fresh order in the 14-year old case.

DCM92 BIZ-RESULTS-HDFC HDFC Q3 net profit grows to 15 pc at Rs 7,078 crore Mumbai: Largest pure-play mortgage lender HDFC reported a 14.74 per cent rise in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 7,077.91 crore, with growth being restricted by rate hikes.

DEL75 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold rallies Rs 770 amid strong global trends New Delhi: Gold price rallied Rs 770 to a record high of Rs 58,680 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a jump in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

