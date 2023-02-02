Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit declines 29 pc to Rs 122 crore

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 29 per cent to Rs 122 crore in the December quarter.

The Vadodara-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 172 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,509 crore in the period under review from Rs 1,272 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

''The company witnessed top-line growth across all the verticals. In particular, the API business outperformed with a 65 per cent growth during the quarter,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin stated.

