Left Menu

Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit declines 29 pc to Rs 122 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:28 IST
Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit declines 29 pc to Rs 122 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 29 per cent to Rs 122 crore in the December quarter.

The Vadodara-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 172 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,509 crore in the period under review from Rs 1,272 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

''The company witnessed top-line growth across all the verticals. In particular, the API business outperformed with a 65 per cent growth during the quarter,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023