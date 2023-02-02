Left Menu

Bihar IAS officer 'abuses' govt officials, complaint filed after video goes viral

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:36 IST
Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) General Secretary Sunil Kumar Tiwari (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) members filed a complaint against IAS officer KK Pathak and demanded his removal from the post on Thursday after he allegedly used abusive language against government officials in a meeting. A video of the meeting date of which could not be confirmed went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, IAS KK Pathak who is the Director General of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD), can be seen using abusive language against government officials. Sunil Kumar Tiwari, Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) General Secretary while speaking to ANI said, "This person is of unsound mind. Even our constitution says that people of such mindset should never be offered administrative positions."

"We demand rustication of KK Pathak. He used abusive words. We have submitted a memorandum to the authorities against him. We demand an enquiry into the matter by the respective authorities. The officer who is using this kind of language should be immediately sacked," BASA General Secretary Tiwari added. Pathak is currently the Principal Secretary of the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Department.

On the matter, Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar said, "I have seen the video and I would order an inquiry against the Pathak. Proper investigation will take place." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

