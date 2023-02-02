Kremlin warns of greater response as West delivers arms
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:13 IST
Russia will make greater use of its response capability as the West steps up arms deliveries to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Thursday.
"As new weapons are delivered by the collective West, Russia will make greater use of its potential to respond in the course of the special military operation," state news agency TASS quoted him as saying.
Peskov had been asked to comment on an earlier remark by President Vladimir Putin that Russia's response would go beyond the use of armoured vehicles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Peskov
- West
- TASS
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Peskov
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine
Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Germany sets condition for U.S. on supplying tanks
Ukraine war: supply of advanced tanks will give Kyiv an edge over Russia and move it closer to Nato
Kazakh MP loses seat after speaking in support of Russia