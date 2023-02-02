Assam hosts first day of G20 sustainable Finance working Group meeting

The first day of the G20 meeting- the Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) meeting successfully concluded on Thursday. Assam is hosting its first G20 meeting being held from February 2 and 3. The meeting was inaugurated by Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal where he welcomed the delegates and highlighted the diverse ethnicity and culture of Guwahati.

"He said that the culture and heritage and the spirit of conservation of nature in Guwahati are reflective of India's pro-planet and people-centric approach," Sonowal said. Explaining the role of traditional medicine in a sustainable future the Minister said, "The aim is to channel India's ancient wisdom and traditional knowledge and capitalize on it to pave the way for a sustainable future".

Larry McDonald, the USA co-chair of SFWG, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Minister on behalf of SFWG, by stating that the combination of his responsibilities like promoting a green and sustainable shipping system and promoting health and well-being is very relevant to the work, goals and aspirations of the SFWG. Promoting the idea of being vocal for locals, on the sidelines of the meeting, the Minister enjoyed the taste of Assam tea and witnessed an exhibition of local products such as bamboo-made handicrafts, local silk products etc.

The 1st SFWG meeting is attended in person by 95 delegates from G20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and 14 international organisations. Many international organisations joined the meeting virtually. The G20 SFWG aims to mobilise sustainable finance to help ensure global growth and stability and promote the transition towards a greener, more resilient, and inclusive societies and economies.

The G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) in Guwahati will discuss how to mobilise finance for tackling climate change, how to fund newly developed low-carbon technologies, identify instruments to finance Sustainable Development Goals including nature and biodiversity as well as discuss ways and means to increase the capacity of countries to understand and mobilise sustainable finance. The meeting concluded with delegates visiting Brahmaputra sandbar island on the river cruise.

A phenomenal display of the rich culture and heritage of Assam was organised on the island which enthralled the delegates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)