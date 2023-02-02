Left Menu

Number of people in organised sector increasing: Official

Replying to a question regarding the unemployment rate in the country and the impact of the working group meeting, Ahuja said that the number of people in the organised sector is increasing.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:23 IST
Number of people in organised sector increasing: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that the unemployment rate in the country is not increasing, a central government official on Thursday claimed that the number of people in the organised sector is increasing.

Arti Ahuja, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said that as per the survey report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the unemployment rate is not increasing. ''The figure of unemployment comes from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation according to which the unemployment rate is not increasing,'' she said at a press conference on the first day of the three-day G20 Employment Working Group Meeting here. Replying to a question regarding the unemployment rate in the country and the impact of the working group meeting, Ahuja said that the number of people in the organised sector is increasing. ''If we look at the data, the enrolment in the organised sector is increasing. The data which we publish every month indicates that the number of people joining ESIC and EPFO is increasing month by month. This means that more and more people are joining the organised workforce,'' she said.

The first G-20 Employment Working Group meeting began on Thursday afternoon in Jodhpur amid tight security arrangements.

The mandate of the Employment Working Group is to address priority labour, employment and social issues to further develop strong sustainable, balanced, inclusive and job-rich growth.

On the first day of a three-day meeting on Thursday, a panel discussion on exploring strategies for global skills and qualifications harmonisation and developing a framework for common skill taxonomies was held.

On the second day on Friday, sessions on ''Overview of G20-2023 Indian Presidency Agenda'', ''Addressing Global Skills Gaps (part 1)'', ''Intervention by G20 Countries on Addressing skills Gaps (part 2)'', ''Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection (part-1)'' and ''Interventions by G20 countries on Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection (part-2)'' will be held.

Sessions on ''Sustainable Financing of Social Security (part 1)'' and ''Intervention by G20 countries on sustainable Financing of Social Security (part 2)'' will be held on the concluding day on Saturday.

Heritage walk and yoga sessions will also be held for delegates on Friday and Saturday. The delegates will be taken on an excursion to the Mehrangarh fort.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made and main intersections and other places have been decorated on different themes with public participation.

India is hosting delegates from 19 countries, European Union and 9 guest countries and 9 regional and international organisations. The delegates from International Labour Organisation (ILO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), International Social Security Association (ISSA), World Bank, Niti Aayog, VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) and other partner organisations will also take part.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023