UK's Royal Mail workers to strike for 24 hours on Feb. 16, union says

Postal workers at Britain's Royal Mail will strike for 24 hours on Feb. 16 in a long-running dispute over pay, the CWU (Communication Workers Union) said on Thursday.

"We have served notice on Royal Mail Group for a 24-hour strike commencing for all shifts starting after 12:30pm on Thursday 16th February," the union said on Twitter.

