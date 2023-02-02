UK's Royal Mail workers to strike for 24 hours on Feb. 16, union says
Postal workers at Britain's Royal Mail will strike for 24 hours on Feb. 16 in a long-running dispute over pay, the CWU (Communication Workers Union) said on Thursday.
"We have served notice on Royal Mail Group for a 24-hour strike commencing for all shifts starting after 12:30pm on Thursday 16th February," the union said on Twitter.
