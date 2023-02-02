Equal justice for all is TDP's policy: party general secretary Lokesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while in power, never harassed any section of people, and equal justice for all is the policy of the party, said TDP national General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Thursday. During the seventh day of his padayatra 'Yuva Galam', Nara Lokesh met leaders of the Arya Vysya community at Emmaus Hospital campsite where he said that the TDP during its rule never harassed the community. But after Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister of the State the people of the Arya Vysya community are suffering a lot. "The situation is so bad that many persons of the community are resorting to suicides as they are unable to bear the harassment by the local ruling party leaders," Lokesh said with serious concern.

They are unable to continue their business interests and are unable to pay the 'J' tax being imposed on the community people, Lokesh said, adding that the TDP while in power has given maximum priority to the community leaders, including giving room in the Cabinet and in the Rajya Sabha. Even an Arya Vysya Corporation was formed for the welfare of the community and Rs 30 cr funds were allocated for the corporation, he pointed out. Lokesh asked why the temple of Goddess Kanyaka Parameswari was damaged and why there is no representation from the Arya Vysya community in the Cabinet now. "A lone representative of the community in the Cabinet was removed from the post and no funds for the corporation," he stated. Lokesh assured the community leaders that the Arya Vysya Corporation will be revived soon after the TDP assumes charge again. Also, the community people will be encouraged to grow both economically and politically, he said.

In the presence of Lokesh, several local leaders from Palamaner joined the TDP. The majority of them are youth and leaders from the Muslim community belonging to MC Palem and Rangapuram villages in the segment. The former sarpanch of Morum, P Viswanatha Reddy, is among several local leaders who joined the TDP. Lokesh called upon them to work hard for strengthening the party base in the Palamaner Assembly segment. Later, the pada yatra entered Palamaner town where thousands of party activists and the general public gave a rousing reception to Lokesh. They showered flowers on him and Lokesh sought the blessings of the elders in the town. The representatives of the MSME met Lokesh near Charan Dhaba where they complained that the YSRCP Government revised the land cost and is charging Rs 383 more per square meter than the earlier TDP government. The new system has pushed them into trouble as the banks are rejecting loans since the land is now only for 33 years lease, they informed Lokesh and wanted the old system to be revived once the TDP comes into rule again.

The locals complained that the panchayats and the municipalities are collecting 2.5 pC more tax from them and have no basic amenities at the Palamaner Industrial Park. The MSME representatives said that subsidy of loans is no longer available and the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government deliberately killed the small industries and the land allotted for setting up small units is being taken back forcibly from them. Responding to them, Lokesh said that the MSME system got totally collapsed due to the imposition of 'J' tax and the youth is migrating to other States in search of employment as there are no jobs in the State. The TDP general secretary promised to take all the necessary measures to encourage the MSMEs once the TDP is back in power. The revised taxes will be brought down too, he added. (ANI)

