PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:06 IST
Sowing of durum variety of wheat in MP set to rise due to high demand amid Russia-Ukraine war, says official
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The sowing of durum variety of wheat in Madhya Pradesh is expected to take place on 13 lakh hectares this Rabi season, up from 12 lakh hectares last year, amid the Russia-Ukraine war and the west scouting for imports, officials said on Thursday.

Rabi crops are sown from October to December and are harvested between April and June.

The durum variety is used for porridge, semolina and pasta and are in great demand in the international market these days, some traders said.

''We expect that durum variety would be sown over 13 lakh hectares this Rabi season in MP. Last time around, this was 12 lakh hectares. Farmers, including those of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, are getting attracted to this grain due to better yield and growing demand in the food processing industry,'' Indore based Indian Agricultural Research Center (IARI) chief Dr K C Sharma told PTI.

''Durum is harder than normal wheat and has nutrients like iron and zinc. Importers are looking at India for durum amid war,'' he added.

Incidentally, wheat export was banned in India last May due to price rise amid fear of fall in production due to heat wave and harsh summer.

Last month, Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi had said a decision on lifting the ban will be taken at the time of crop harvest around March-April.

