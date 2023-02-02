Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducts Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of about 300 people during the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple's Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium and directed the officials to resolve them as soon as possible, said a press release on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:25 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducts Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of about 300 people during the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple's Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium and directed the officials to resolve them as soon as possible, said a press release on Thursday. Addressing the visitors, the CM said "Whatever the problem is, there is absolutely no need for you to panic or worry while I am there. We are dedicated to finding a fair solution to everyone's problems. Nobody's treatment will be hampered for lack of money, nor a mafia will be able to capture anyone's land," added the press release.

The woman who had come to the meet CM for a land-related problem had told the CM that she had no fare to go back home and the CM immediately directed the officials concerned to arrange her fare, as per the press release. People came up with demands for financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases, as well as complaints related to land disputes, encroachments, and fraudulent registration of lands during the Janata Darshan.

The CM categorically stated that no domineering person, or mafia figure, will be allowed to capture the lands of others and stern action will be taken against such elements to teach them a lesson. On issues of land disputes within the family, the CM advised both parties to sit together and state their positions so that an amicable solution could be found within the confines of the law. "Whatever the issue is, it should be resolved quickly, fairly, and satisfactorily", the CM remarked.

CM Yogi assured those who came to seek financial assistance for the treatment of diseases that there would be no shortage of funds. He directed officials to collect the estimated treatment cost from the concerned hospital and make it available to the Chief Minister's office so that the assistance amount could be released from the CM's Discretionary Fund immediately. He directed the officers to complete the estimate process on priority. Meanwhile, the CM showered his love and blessings on the children, who were accompanying their mothers at the Janata Darshan. The CM also inquired about the children's well-being, encouraged them to study, and gave them chocolates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023