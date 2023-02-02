Left Menu

Pain inflicted by derogatory religious comments on Shudras can be understood only by them: Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday tweeted that the pain caused due to the derogatory comments inflicted upon the Shudras and women in the name of religion can only be understood by them and no one else. In a tweet, the SP leader drew a similarity between the pain felt by Mahatma Gandhi when he was told 'Indians are dogs" by the Britishers and the pain felt by the Shudra community and women when derogatory comments are passed on them.

The pain inflicted by derogatory religious comments on Shudras and women can be understood only by them, said Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday. In a tweet, the SP leader drew a parallel between the pain felt by Mahatma Gandhi when he was told 'Indians are dogs" by the Britishers and the pain felt by Shudras and women when derogatory comments are passed on them.

He tweeted, "Mahatma Gandhi's pain when the Britishers insulted him by saying 'Indians are dogs', can only be understood by Mahatma Gandhi. In the same way, in the name of religion, the pain caused by the derogatory comments inflicted upon the Shudra community and the women can only be understood by them and no one else." Last month, Maurya sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana.

Maurya further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community. On January 30, Maurya has also taken a jibe at Mahant Raju Das by stating that he could have just cursed him instead of spending Rs 21 lakh to get him killed.

In his tweet, SP MLC Maurya stated, "A baba (seer) who claims to do the impossible is very popular nowadays. What kind of a baba are you? Despite having the most powerful back, you are offering a bounty to get me killed. You could have simply cursed. You could have also saved Rs 21 lakh and people could see your real face." On January 28 too, the SP leader said he will continue to oppose the "conspiracy to humiliate tribals, Dalits-backwards and women" in the name of religion. "Just as an elephant does not change its gait due to barking of dogs, in the same way, I will not change my point until they are duly respected," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

