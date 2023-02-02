Left Menu

Bihar: Police informer shot at in Siwan, condition stable

The victim, identified as Mohammad Izhar, reportedly worked with local police and administration as their informer.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:54 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot in Bihar's Siwan district on Thursday morning, the police said. The victim, identified as Mohammad Izhar, reportedly worked with local police and administration as their informer.

On Thursday morning, he was on his way to home after offering namaz, when unidentified persons intercepted him and fired shots at him. The victim sustained five gun-shot wound and was immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital, Siwan.

His condition was said to be stable, and was refered by doctors to Patna for treatment. In his initial statement to police, he accused a former MLC candidate of attacking him. "I keep giving information to the administration, that's why I was shot. Eight people, including Khan's cousins Shahrukh alias Gani Khan and Jhulan Khan were present with Raees Khan and all of them shot at me," Izhar told the police.

Doctors at Sadar Hospital referred Izhar to Patna hospital pertaining to his serious condition. "He sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition," they said. After receiving the information, Police Inspector Sudarshan Ram reached the hospital and investigated into the matter. He also assured immediate action against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

