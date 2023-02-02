Left Menu

Kerala: Film producer-businessman arrested in sexual assault case

According to the victim's complaint, Martin sexually assaulted her from 2000 Wayanad, Mumbai, Thrissur, and Bengaluru under the pretext of marriage and a chance to act in movies.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ernakulam Central Police on Thursday arrested film producer-businessman Martin Sebastian in a sexual assault case, officials said. The Police arrested him on a complaint filed by a woman from Thrissur.

Martin approached the Kerala High Court and obtained anticipatory bail last week. The bail was on the condition that he should appear for questioning at the Ernakulam Central Police Station for four days.

Martin was being interrogated by the police for the last three days, and he was arrested this morning, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

