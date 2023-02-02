Left Menu

Car owner attacks parking attendant with cricket bat for demanding Rs 60 parking fee

The victim, Vikas, sustained serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital, an official familiar with the matter said.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:29 IST
Car owner attacks parking attendant with cricket bat for demanding Rs 60 parking fee
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) car parking attendant was mercilessly beaten with a cricket bat by a car owner for allegedly demanding a parking fee in south west Delhi on Wednesday, officials said, adding that the accused has been apprehended. The victim, Vikas, sustained serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital, an official familiar with the matter said.

The incident happened near the police post Vasant Vihar. "On Wednesday evening, a man parked his car in the MCD Parking area near Vasant Vihar at around 7 pm. Parking attendants Manoj and Vikas were on duty. The car owner came to pick up his car at 9.40 pm and he appeared to be in an inebriated state along with his friend. The parking attendant Manoj asked him to pay Rs 60 parking fee. On this, the car owner started abusing him. Manoj requested him to pay the amount otherwise the parking contractor would deduct it from their salary. Meanwhile, another parking attendant, Vikas, attempted to intervene. All of sudden, the car owner took out a bat from his car and attacked the parking attendants. Both of them rushed towards the police booth, but the car owner hit Vikas on the head and he fell down. He repeatedly hit Vikas on the head," read the FIR.

Police said that FIR has been registered into the matter under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) at Vasant Vihar police station. "We have procured CCTV footage from the location and are scanning it to get details about the car and the person involved in the act," said a police officer.

The officer added that they have apprehend the man who is employed as a PT teacher in a school. "He will be questioned to get more details into the case," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023