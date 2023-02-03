G20 delegates attend cultural show at Jodhpur palace
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2023 00:15 IST
Delegates of G20 countries and other organisations attending the first Employment Working Group Meeting here enjoyed Rajasthani cultural performances at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Thursday night.
Organised by the state tourism department, the programme began with a performance by folk singer Kutle Khan. It was followed by folk dances of various regions of the state, an official said.
The artistes presented an amalgamation of folk and classical north Indian style of dancing, the official said.
The three-day meeting began on Thursday.
