- The United Kingdom will be vulnerable to gas shortages and high energy prices next winter because of the failure of the government and Centrica to reach agreement on expanding Britain's largest gas storage site, energy experts and MPs have warned. - Adani Group last year shifted the audit of its British subsidiaries from a Big Four firm to one outside the ranks of the 10 biggest in the UK.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Sunak warned of Tory backlash if he tries to take UK out of ECHR - Carlyle hires ex-Goldman executive Harvey Schwartz as CEO

- Breakdown of gas storage talks leaves UK exposed to price surges, say experts - Adani ditched Big Four auditor for UK subsidiaries

Overview - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been warned by senior Conservatives that he would face a rebellion and certain defeat in the House of Commons if he tried to take Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

- Carlyle Group has hired former Goldman Sachs executive Harvey Schwartz to be the private equity group's next chief executive. - The United Kingdom will be vulnerable to gas shortages and high energy prices next winter because of the failure of the government and Centrica to reach agreement on expanding Britain's largest gas storage site, energy experts and MPs have warned.

- Adani Group last year shifted the audit of its British subsidiaries from a Big Four firm to one outside the ranks of the 10 biggest in the UK. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

