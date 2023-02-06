Left Menu

Delhi Police Narcotics Cell arrests two drug peddlers, recovers 504 grams charas

Delhi Police Narcotics Cell arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 504 grams of Charas in Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:31 IST
Narcotics Cell team with drug peddlers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police Narcotics Cell arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 504 grams of Charas from Shahdara area of the capital on Saturday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara Rohit Meena said they arrested two men identified as Arish Kumar Goswami and Mukesh Shah, residents of Delhi's Shahdra and recovered 504 grams of Charas from their possession. The drug peddlers work as cable-operator in the surrounding areas.

As per the police, the drug peddlers used to supply drugs to the local drug suppliers. According to the DCP, information was received regarding the accused reaching the jurisdiction of Farsh Bazar from Karkardooma Court with illegal drugs.

"The Narcotics Cell team raided and nabbed the accused with 504 grams of Charas," DCP Meena said. FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the accused and further action will be taken.

Earlier on Saturday, the Narcotics Cell team busted a supply chain of women drug peddlers in Outer North Delhi and recovered 182 grams of heroin worth Rs 10 lakh in the international market from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

