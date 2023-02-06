West Bengal Police stall steals attention at 46th International Kolkata Book Fair

West Bengal Police stall at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair became a center of attraction for visitors on Sunday. The extraordinary stall showcasing the message of 'Safe driving' for awareness, displayed various kinds of arms and ammunition.

Visitors in high numbers reached the stall to watch the display of high-level ammunition. Bombs, guns, rifles, pistols, drones and such things related to the police, all those things are attracting a different kind of attraction among the books in the Kolkata Book Fair.

People are informed of the details of the bomb disposal squad, how bomb looks, the types of bombs, and how to defuse them, all this information is given with a demo. Regarding the selection of this theme of the stall, DCP Bidhannagar Jaspreet Singh told ANI, "This theme has been selected under the suggestion of the DGP of Bengal. We often hear about the incidents of small or big bomb blasts, but many times people are not aware that what looks normal can be a bomb".

"That's what we are trying to tell people, the good thing is people are liking it which results in the maximum footfall in this stall," he added. A visitor, Shriparna Pal called the information which is being given to the people through this stall "commendable".

"The information is being given in this stall which we see in the news, we often hear that a child's hand got blasted while playing with a ball which was actually a bomb. Here is the dummy of such a bomb. The work is being done through this stall to spread awareness to us which is really a commendable job," Pal said. Sargendu Guha said that he had come here to buy a book but saw the attractive stall there.

"I came here to buy books but suddenly saw this stall, then I came here, I must say this stall is the only one in the entire book fair, which attracting all of us. It is very important for what the bomb squad is like, know about different arms, traffic rules, whatever information related to the police is being given here in a very good way," Guha further said. After a gap of two years, the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair has been organised on the theme of 'Spain' celebrating the famous Spanish painter Pablo Picasso.

In this book fair, stalls have been organised on the theme of Spanish culture. Along with the book stalls, information about Spain has also been put up for the tourists who are willing to visit the country. This year the theme is based on Spain.

Other than Spain, there are also book stalls from countries like Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Australia, the USA, and many more countries. The book fair will be continuing till February 12. (ANI)

