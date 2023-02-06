Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Paramakudi MLA inspects school after students complain of nausea post consuming mid-day meal

On Friday, 12 people including eight male students and four female students had stomach pain, vomiting and fainting while eating lunch after consuming the mid-day meal. They were immediately admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors suggested that the consumption of eggs may have caused vomiting if they were undercooked. The police interrogated the students and teachers at the school and the hospital.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:34 IST
Paramakudi MLA Murugesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Paramakudi Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Murugesan inspected Paramakudi Government Primary School in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu after children complained of vomiting and fainting after consuming mid-day meal. On Friday, 12 students including eight boys and four girls complined of stomach pain, vomiting and fainting after eating lunch consisting of eggs.

Following that, they were immediately admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that consumption of undercooked eggs can be the reason behind vomiting. The police also interrogated the students and teachers at the school and at the hospital.

Assistant Collector Abtab Rasool inspected the eggs, food items in the kitchen. Paramakudi City Council President Sethukarunanidhi, District Principal Education Officer Balamuthu and others were present during the inspection. As per information, there is a total of 240 students studying in the school. The headmaster of the school is Vasanth. Muthukamakshi, the cook of the school prepares food for all 128 students. daily. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

