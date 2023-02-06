Left Menu

G20 members agree on joint efforts to achieve energy efficiency and security

Ministry of Power Secretary, Alok Kumar said that the suggestions and recommendations put across at the sessions will lay the foundation for the upcoming working group meetings.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:35 IST
Ministry of Power Secretary, Alok Kumar (Photo:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The G20 member countries participating in the first Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Bengaluru have agreed on collective efforts in priority areas to achieve energy security and diversified supply chains of new energy sources, the Ministry of Power said on Sunday. "Technical sessions held on Energy Transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, and fuels for future (3F) evoked very good response from all the member countries," Ministry of Power Secretary, Alok Kumar told the reporters here.

He further said that the suggestions and recommendations put across at the sessions will lay the foundation for the upcoming working group meetings. "Government will work on these. In all, four working group meetings have been planned," he added.

The ministry further said that the deliberations will resume tomorrow on priority areas such as universal access to clean energy and just affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways. The three-day event got underway on Sunday with the key-note address by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines delivered a special address.

Over 150 participants including G20 countries and nine special invitee guest countries are taking part in the event along with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and many other international organisations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

