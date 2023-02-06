Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police arrest 120 people in cow smuggling cases

Out of 120 accused, 110 have been arrested in preventive action and 10 accused in cow slaughter cases.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:36 IST
Police with the arrested people of cow slaughter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Police have arrested 120 people in connection with cow smuggling cases, according to the police officials. Out of 120 accused, 110 have been arrested in preventive action and 10 accused in cow slaughter cases.

"Bareilly Police has arrested criminals involved in cow slaughter by running a campaign in all 29 police stations of the district, in which 110 cow slaughterers have been arrested in preventive action and 10 accused in cow slaughter cases," SP Rural Rajkumar Aggarwal said. He further said that the campaign was carried out on the instruction of SSP Akhilesh Chaurasia.

A huge quantity of beef and cow slaughtering tools have been recovered from them, he added. Aggarwal further said that the situation of law and order also deteriorated due to the increasing cow slaughter cases in the district.

"The incidents of cow slaughter have increased in Bareilly for the last several days. Because of this, there was tremendous resentment in Hindu organizations. Many times the situation of law and order also deteriorated. After this, the SSP gave strict instructions to all the station in-charges," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

