Two arrested for gang-rape of minor girl in Assam's Dibrugarh

Two people have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl who was found unconscious in Dibrugarh, the police informed on Sunday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two people have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl who was found unconscious in Dibrugarh, the police informed on Sunday. Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra told reporters that the two accused have been identified as Bhaijan Ali and Safar Ali.

"Two people were arrested in Dibrugarh for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl. The accused have been identified as Bhaijan Ali and Safar Ali. The minor girl was found unconscious near the Athabari tea garden," he said. The SP also said that the accused will be prosecuted under Section 376 of the POCSO Act, 2012

"Her hands and legs were tied with a rope, and it is suspected that she was gang-raped. She had been missing since February 3. The accused will be prosecuted under Section 376 of the POCSO Act, 2012," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

