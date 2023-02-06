Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine replacing defence chief

Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign. FIGHTING IN THE EAST * Reznikov will be replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the GUR military intelligence agency, the head of Zelenskiy's parliament bloc said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-02-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 09:39 IST
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine replacing defence chief
Oleksii Reznikov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign. FIGHTING IN THE EAST

* Reznikov will be replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the GUR military intelligence agency, the head of Zelenskiy's parliament bloc said. * Zelenskiy has fired a series of high level officials this year in a purge aimed at clamping down on corruption. Reznikov had been under pressure over a corruption scandal in the ministry.

* Zelenskiy revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians on Saturday in the latest step to "cleanse" Ukraine of pro-Russian influences. * Fierce battles being fought in Ukraine's Donetsk region "are very difficult," Zelenskiy said, as Kyiv braced for a possible Russian offensive this month before the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.

* The head of Russia's private Wagner militia said on Sunday that fierce fighting was ongoing in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the focus of Russian forces' attention for weeks. *Ukrainian forces remained in control of the village of Bilohorivka, the Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai said on Sunday, adding that the situation there is tense, but under control. Bilohorivka is the last part of Luhansk held by Ukrainian forces.

* Repair crews were working round the clock to restore power systems in the Black Sea port of Odesa following a fire that left hundreds of thousands of residents without electricity, Zelenskiy said. Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield accounts.

OIL, DIPLOMACY * Price caps on Russian oil likely hit Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports by nearly 30% in January, or about $8 billion, from a year ago period, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Sunday.

* Ukraine has sent letters to companies that back the International Olympic Committee urging them to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Olympic Games, President Zelenskiy said. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023